18 Indians abducted from Hong Kong-flagged vessel released, says Indian High Commission

Eighteen Indians, who were kidnapped by pirates from a Hong Kong-flagged vessel near the Nigerian coast, have been released, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria said on Sunday.

According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after the ship was taken over by pirates. Out of them, 18 were Indians.

“Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on December 3. Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release,” the Indian High Commission tweeted.

Official sources said following the reports of kidnapping of the Indians that the country’s mission in Nigeria approached the African nation’s authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.