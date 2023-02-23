HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,600 children rescued from trafficking in Rajasthan with RPF’s help

The Bachpan Bachao Andolan facilitated the arrest of 337 alleged traffickers in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force.

February 23, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates at the 18th World Security Congress in Jaipur. A report titled “Railways: Making the break in trafficking”, released at the Congress on February 21, 2023, stated that the people at all major railway stations were being sensitised about the issue of child trafficking. Photo: Twitter/@RPF_INDIA

Delegates at the 18th World Security Congress in Jaipur. A report titled “Railways: Making the break in trafficking”, released at the Congress on February 21, 2023, stated that the people at all major railway stations were being sensitised about the issue of child trafficking. Photo: Twitter/@RPF_INDIA

The Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) has rescued over 1,600 children from trafficking and facilitated the arrest of 337 alleged traffickers in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Rajasthan during the last two years. It has been claimed to be one of the largest operations in the world undertaken to check child trafficking.

A report titled “Railways: Making the break in trafficking”, released at the 18th World Security Congress in Jaipur on Tuesday, stated that the people at all major railway stations were being sensitised about the issue of child trafficking. The passengers and vendors were being encouraged to report any suspected cases of trafficking, it said.

The three-day security congress was organised by the Union Internationale des Chemins (UIC) or International Union of Railways, which is headquartered in Paris. The UIC is a worldwide association representing the railway sector for research, development and promotion of rail transport.

BBA founder and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi said the organisation, working against child labour and human trafficking, would leverage technological solutions to tighten vigil at railway stations, identify traffickers, share leads with the RPF to expedite rescue and prevent re-trafficking. The BBA signed an agreement with the RPF in May 2022 for working together to make the Railways trafficking-free.

Mr. Satyarthi, a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, said the BBA along with the RPF would develop a child protection policy to safeguard the children who come in contact with Railways. “The BBA adopted picketing and engaged with the RPF to intercept trains and save the victims following the ease of COVID-19 lockdown, when the families facing starvation fell to traffickers’ lure,” he said.

RPF Director-General Sanjay Chander said the Railways would evolve innovative solutions to meet the current security challenges. The congress was dedicated to the theme, “Railway security strategy: Responses and vision for future”. UIC Director-General Francois Davenne was among those present.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / children

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.