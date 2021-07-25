National

15 Rohingya apprehended in southern Assam

Railway Protection Force personnel caught 15 suspected Rohingya people, including six minors, at southern Assam’s Badarpur railway station on Saturday.

They were about to board a passenger train to Tripura’s capital Agartala. They were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

“The group has six men and three women. They said they had arrived from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had boarded the Kanchenjunga Express at West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station on July 22,” a GRP official said.

Members of the group were being interrogated for more information before they are produced before a local court, the official said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 5:06:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/15-rohingya-apprehended-in-southern-assam/article35518516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY