National

14 more cases of new variant of coronavirus reported in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai on December 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India has reported 14 more positive cases of the variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus from the United Kingdom here on Wednesday.

This takes the total number of positive cases for the new variant to 20 now.

Confirming this, the Health Ministry said that apart from the six found positive on Tuesday these cases were reported from persons in Delhi and Bengaluru. The persons have been isolated, confirmed the Ministry.

The new mutated version of the coronavirus detected in the U.K. and South Africa are significantly more transmissible than other known strains, experts have said.

From November 25 to December 23, 2020 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the U.K. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by States/Union Territories to RT-PCR tests. So far 114 have been found positive.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 9:42:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/14-more-cases-of-new-variant-of-coronavirus-reported-in-india/article33450226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY