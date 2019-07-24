1,300 security personnel freed of VIP security duty

As many as 1,300 security personnel have been freed of VIP duty following a comprehensive review of the protection provided to 350 dignitaries, including politicians, by the Union Home Ministry this week, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

These security personnel were drawn from forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard and the Delhi Police.

Nearly 3,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would still be part of the Central VIP security set-up.

A number of those who have been taken off the “central” list of VIP security would be secured by the State police forces.

In cases where such a protectee is in Delhi, the Delhi Police would take care of his or her security requirements, the official said, adding that the review was a regular exercise and would not compromise the security of the individuals

The top level ‘Z+’ category NSG covers of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav; and ‘Z’ cover of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, BJP MP and former Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former BJP members Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha, newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, two granddaughters and a grandson of former President Pranab Mukherjee, and daughter and grandson of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been taken off the list or has been removed.

BJP Rajya Sabha member O.P. Mathur; Achrya Pramod Krishnam, who unsuccessfully contested from the Lucknow parliamentary seat on Congress ticket; RSS leader Indresh Kumar; former BJP MP Udit Raj; and sitting BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria have also been taken off from the list.