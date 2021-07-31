12th Corps Commander talks between India and China under way

The two sides are looking to conclude an agreement for disengagement at Gogra and Hot Springs as part of the overall disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

The 12th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China began at Moldo on the Chinese side around 10. 30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a defence official.

The two sides are looking to conclude an agreement for disengagement at Gogra and Hot Springs as part of the overall disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh to end the standoff which began last year.

China had earlier suggested July 26 as a possible date for the talks but the Indian side had conveyed that the day being Kargil Vijay Diwas it would not be convenient.

While disengagement has been completed on both banks of Pangong Tso in February, other friction points that remain to be resolved are Gogra and Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang. Buffer zones were established in some places as part of earlier talks which remain in place and the situation on the ground remains stable, one official said.

Another round of Major General level talks is also scheduled to be held very soon.

In Eastern Ladakh, India and China have two mutually agreed disputed areas, Trig Heights and Demchok, and 10 areas of differing perception.

Since the standoff last year, five additional friction points have emerged which Km 120 in Galwan area, Patrolling Point (PP) 15 and PP17 and Rechin La and Rezang La on the South Bank of Pangong Tso, as reported by The Hindu earlier.