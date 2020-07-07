12 LG Polymers officials arrested

A day after the High Power Committee (HPC) submitted its report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak incident, 12 officials of the South Korea-based chemical company were arrested by the police here on Tuesday.
The arrested included Sunkey Jeong Managing Director and CEO; D.S. Kim Technical Director; P.P. Chandra Mohan Rao, Additional Director, and nine others, said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.
It may be recalled that styrene monomer vapour leaked from a storage tank on May 7, killing 12 persons and hospitalising over 550.
The Andhra Pradesh government had formed a HPC to probe the incident and the committee, after a detailed inquiry, submitted a report to the Chief Minister on Monday.
The 4000-page report found fault with the functioning of the company and stated that human negligence and serious lapses in safety and security had led to the accident.
“Poor design of the storage tank, inadequate refrigeration and faulty cooling system, absence of circulation and mixing systems, inadequate measures and parameters, poor safety protocol, inadequate safety awareness were found to be reasons that led to the accident,” the panel said.
Accepting the report, Mr. Jagan Reddy ordered necessary legal action against those responsible under relevant Sections. Tuesday’s arrest appears to be fallout of that.
