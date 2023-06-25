12 cadres of banned Manipur extremist group released after mob stops Army 

June 25, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi:

As many 12 cadres of a banned extremist group in Manipur, who were apprehended by the Army, had to be released after a mob led by women prevented the security forces from going ahead with the operation.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at Itham village in Imphal East on June 24, 2023.

The cadres belonged to Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), a proscribed Meitei outfit. The group had ambushed an Army convoy in Manipur’s Chandel district in 2015 killing 18 personnel.

The Army said that on June 24 a cordon and search operation was undertaken based on a specific Intelligence input.

“In the ensuing operation, 12 KYKL cadres were apprehended along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores. Positive Identification of Self Styled Lt. Col. Moirangthem Tamba, alias Uttam (Mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush case of 2015), amongst the 12 apprehended cadres was done,” the Army said.

It added that a 1,500 strong mob, led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented security forces from going ahead with the operation. “Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let the security forces carry on with operation as per law did not yield any positive result,” the Army said.

It added that keeping in view the “sensitivity of use of kinetic force” against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, decision was taken to hand over all the 12 cadres to the local leader. Army columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and war-like stores recovered from the insurgents.

“Indian Army appeals to the people of Manipur to assist the Security Forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability,” the Army said in a tweet.