1,083 Union Home Ministry staff dismissed in 5 years

More than 1,000 officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have been dismissed from service in the last five years on the grounds of “lack of integrity and ineffectiveness” in public interest, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mr. Rai said action against government servants is a continuous process and as per the applicable disciplinary rules, the government has the right to take disciplinary action against erring officials.

“A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from government service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years,” he said, replying to a written question.

“As per provisions in applicable disciplinary rules, sufficient opportunities of defence are provided to the government servants before imposing any penalty, including dismissal from government service,” he said.