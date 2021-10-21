100 heritage monuments to be lit in tricolour to mark 100 crore Covid vaccination feat

“This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country”

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the country, officials said on October 21.

Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (M.P.), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour, the officials said.

This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, they said.

The officials said it is part of the activities being planned around the milestone across the country.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on October 21.