Morning digest: NCP to get Maharashtra Deputy CM post, Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters, and more

NCP to get Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister post, Speaker will be from Congress

Two days after the failed rebellion to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to form the government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar returned, addressing party MLAs at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Donald Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

Swiss embassy staffer ‘detained’ in Colombo

A local staff of the Embassy of Switzerland in Colombo has been “detained” and “threatened” in what the Swiss Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called a “serious security incident”.

We have curbed violence in Jharkhand, people are now breathing easy, says Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das speaks to The Hindu on his party’s electoral prospects, in the ongoing Assembly polls in the State.

Police seek more information on IS-linked Kerala woman

The Kerala police have sought more information on Nimisha Fathima, a Keralite, who is suspected to be among a group of Islamic State (IS) fighters who are in the custody of Afghanistan law enforcement in Khorasan province.'

Champions League | Liverpool and Napoli left with work to do after Anfield draw

Liverpool and Napoli drew 1-1 in a cagey encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, leaving both sides with work to do to reach the last 16 in their final Champions League group matches.

Maharashtra politics: Aaditya Thackeray and Rohit Pawar the centre of attraction as MLAs take oath

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule welcoming MLAs of her party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena, jubilant supporters hugging each other and sulking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders exuding confidence that the government won’t last for more than six months. These were some of the scenes in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday as the newly elected MLAs took oath.

Stockholding restrictions for onion extended indefinitely

With onion prices continuing to rule high at ₹80-90 per kg, the government on Wednesday extended prohibitions on traders from the stocking of edible bulb across the country for an indefinite period.

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf, curfew imposed

Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building on Wednesday bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.

India one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world: report

International non-government organisation IMPACT, in its latest report, has said that India has become one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world.

Do not ask about cricketing future till January: M.S. Dhoni

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni preferred to keep everyone guessing regarding his cricketing future, here on Wednesday. When a question about his absence from the field for a long time was about to begin, he interrupted immediately and ended the interaction. When prompted further, all he responded with was: “January tak mat poocho” (Do not ask till January).”