Morning Digest: Coronavirus death toll rises to 41, earthquake hits eastern Turkey, and more

China coronavirus: death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide
China said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people globally, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a statement on January 25.
At least 18 dead, hundreds hurt as quake hits eastern Turkey
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 18 people, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.
Coronavirus: India extends travel advisory to 12 more airports
The Health Ministry extended its travel advisory to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven on Friday, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming that 830 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from China, along with 25 deaths, as on Thursday.
Ground Zero | Fifty years on, Citizenship Amendment Act brings new fears to Tamils repatriated from Sri Lanka
Tamils working in plantations in Sri Lanka were brought back to India under the Sirimavo-Shastri pact. Still marginalised, impoverished and largely landless, they now carry the new fear of being unable to prove citizenship. Rohan Premkumar reports on their trials and tribulations
How to crack TNPSC Group-IV Services examination: use disappearing ink, re-mark answer sheets
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on January 24 debarred 99 candidates for life on charges of indulging in malpractice in the Group-IV Services examination conducted on September 1, 2019.
France confirms 2 cases of virus from China, first in Europe
France on Friday announced two confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first reported in Europe, the country’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.
President Bolsonaro, PM Modi share views on the idea of a nation: Brazil Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo
India and Brazil are expected to sign a number of agreements including a Strategic Partnership action plan and a Bilateral Investment Treaty when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. In a written interview, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who is part of the delegation, says the two countries share more than a common worldview; their leaders share values on nationalism and sovereignty as well.
Time to change Kashmir’s fate through peace, prosperity, says Prasad
Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday visited volatile Sopore in Baramulla district and said that the “time has come to change the fate of Kashmir through peace, progress and prosperity”.
154 ‘concerned citizens’ petition President against violence during anti-CAA protests
A group of 154 “concerned citizens”, including retired judges and bureaucrats, on Friday petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court
An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are not handing over certain documents and this is causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.