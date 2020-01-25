Morning Digest: Coronavirus death toll rises to 41, earthquake hits eastern Turkey, and more

China said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people globally, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a statement on January 25.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 18 people, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.

The Health Ministry extended its travel advisory to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven on Friday, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming that 830 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from China, along with 25 deaths, as on Thursday.

Tamils working in plantations in Sri Lanka were brought back to India under the Sirimavo-Shastri pact. Still marginalised, impoverished and largely landless, they now carry the new fear of being unable to prove citizenship. Rohan Premkumar reports on their trials and tribulations

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on January 24 debarred 99 candidates for life on charges of indulging in malpractice in the Group-IV Services examination conducted on September 1, 2019.

France on Friday announced two confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first reported in Europe, the country’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

India and Brazil are expected to sign a number of agreements including a Strategic Partnership action plan and a Bilateral Investment Treaty when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. In a written interview, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who is part of the delegation, says the two countries share more than a common worldview; their leaders share values on nationalism and sovereignty as well.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday visited volatile Sopore in Baramulla district and said that the “time has come to change the fate of Kashmir through peace, progress and prosperity”.

A group of 154 “concerned citizens”, including retired judges and bureaucrats, on Friday petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are not handing over certain documents and this is causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.