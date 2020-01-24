Morning Digest: WHO says 'too early' for emergency declaration on coronavirus, Union Ministers hold ‘public darbars’ in J&K, and more

The viral illness in China that has sickened hundreds of people and prompted Chinese authorities to effectively shut down three cities is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation said Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday said a condemned person cannot fight the death penalty endlessly and it was important for the capital punishment to reach its finality.

In once separatist and militancy hubs, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shripad Nayak presided over ‘public darbars’ (open interactions) in Srinagar and Baramulla on Thursday and distributed cash, baby kits and announced medical tourism schemes.

The government on Thursday said the President’s order of August 5, abrogating the special rights of Kashmiri people under Article 370, has become fait accompli.

An Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for a coronavirus, but with a different strain from the one that has claimed 18 lives in China, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah said on January 23.

Nepal has invited the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan along with several other heads of government and heads of state for the Sagarmatha Sambaad, officials in Kathmandu have confirmed. The first ever multi-stakeholder dialogue event is expected to be the biggest diplomatic initiative in Nepal’s recent history that will be attended by many global figures apart from the leaders of the member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

A letter found on Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson documenting an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be a “spoof” that was obtained from suspicious sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is believed to have told the Pune police during a review of the chargesheet filed in the “urban naxal” cases.

As election season gets under way in the U.S., Congressman Ami Bera called the Trump policy towards developments in India such as Kashmir and the “citizenship test” an “abdication of American leadership”.

India will take on an injury-hit New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series starting Friday in Auckland during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.

Ahead of the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme expected to be rolled out by the BJP government at the Centre in June, the Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative approval for the implementation of intra-State portability of ration cards.

Pakistan appeared to make some progress on convincing members of the global watchdog FATF (Financial Action Task Force) of its efforts to curb terror financing at a key meeting in Beijing on Thursday.