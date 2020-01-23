Morning digest: Centre seeks SC guidelines on execution of convicts, Akhilesh and Mayawati ready for CAA debate, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 22 moved the Supreme Court to frame guidelines to execute death penalty of condemned prisoners within seven days of rejection of their mercy petitions.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Opposition leaders for a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party is ready for a debate on development.

ISRO unveiled its first ‘woman’ astronaut to an international gathering here on Wednesday. Seated at a desk in a uniform and sporting her name on a custom-made ISRO identity badge, Vyom Mitra created a sensation as she introduced herself to ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and Principal Scientific Adviser K. VijayRaghavan at the symposium on human space flight.

In Kashmir for a public outreach, four Union Ministers on Wednesday used the occasion to dispel the fears of locals concerning land and jobs, and promised high-end courses for them in Information Technology. Buoyed by the locals’ response, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi interacted with traders at the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

A total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers have been screened for novel Coronavirus (nCoV) illness till January 21 and no cases have been detected through the efforts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

It’s going to rain holidays in West Bengal this year. With Assembly elections in the State scheduled for 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, often accused by her adversaries of being partial to Muslims, has doubled the number of holidays given for several Hindu festivals.

Nobel winner delivers talk as part of the 10th edition of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences 2020.

The podcast looks at what we know so far about how the coronavirus was discovered, how it spreads and what the response of global bodies like the WHO has been.

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the city police to submit an action-taken report on Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) plea seeking registration of FIR against alleged police attack on students on the campus during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last month.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 22 cleared the proposal to keep Mumbai open for 24 hours from January 27, but with no relaxation in excise rules. Only eateries, shops and cafes can remain open and not bars or pubs.