Morning Digest: Indian bowlers fashion victory by 157 runs in fourth Test against England; 11 persons show Nipah symptoms; 30 healthcare workers isolated, and more

Can a Covishield-like vaccine give protection against the Nipah virus? Preliminary animal trial results seem to suggest so. In July, researchers at the Jenner Institute, Oxford University and the National Institutes of Health, United States, reported that the ChadOx1 vaccine vector, when customised to the Nipah virus, fully protected African green monkeys, a primate species.

A menacing Jasprit Bumrah joined forces with a canny Ravindra Jadeja to decimate England by 157 runs in the fourth Test as India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, here on Monday. The Indian bowling attack was without two of its senior pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami but was still potent enough to bowl out England for 210 in 92.2 overs.

As lakhs of farmers gathered in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday and listened to their leaders preach Hindu-Muslim unity, some vowed that the damaging farm policies of the last few years would ensure that they voted on the basis of economic interests, not their religion. Others, however, still seem to be hoping for the BJP to change its policies and mentioned the lack of a strong alternative party to vote for.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of BRICS leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Brazil and South Africa on Thursday, the first in a series of summit-level meetings he is expected to attend in September that will be dominated by discussions on the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting will be held in virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The number of people symptomatic for Nipah infection rose to 11 on Monday, a day after Mohammed Hashim, 12, of Pazhoor near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district of Kerala succumbed to the virus at a private hospital here.

The Afghan soil should not be a source of spreading terrorism in other countries of the region and both Russia and India have ‘common concerns’ over it in the backdrop of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

The Centre has created a National Farmers’ Database with records of 5.5 crore farmers, which it hopes to increase to 8 crore farmers by December by linking it to State land record databases, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted an interim relief to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by directing that no coercive action be taken against him and the State had to take leave of the court before arresting him. The court stayed investigation in three of five cases filed against the BJP leader.

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan on Monday inaugurated a Lunar Science Workshop 2021, to commemorate the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft around the lunar orbit.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to respond to a petition challenging the decision to provide 27% quota to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the All India Quota category for NEET admissions.

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Central government to make necessary provisions forthwith in the CoWIN portal to enable those who want to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine after four weeks in terms of the initial protocol, to schedule the second dose of Covishield in the portal.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested four more persons — apart from actor Leena Paul — in connection with a cheating case registered based on a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy Malvinder Mohan Singh.