Morning digest: U.S. designates Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief as global terrorist, Nitin Gadkari defends steep fines under Motor Vehicles Act, and more

The United States has slapped sanctions on the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud and designated him as a global terrorist, as the Trump administration unveiled new tools to pursue terror suspects, their financiers and supporters globally.

The ancestral house of the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron and former Chief Minister, in Bijbehara town of the volatile south Kashmir is up for sale, four weeks after the government decided to withdraw its police guards.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains concerned about any escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and appeals to both sides to deal with it through dialogue, his spokesperson said.

Government’s intention is not to garner revenue but to make people follow rules in order to reduce the number of accidents, says the Union Road Transport Minister says.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it received a warning from the Prime Minister’s office of a “terrorist threat” targeting the Sri Lankan cricket team during its upcoming Pakistan tour.

The anti-lynching Bills passed by the Rajasthan and West Bengal Assemblies last month will have to be cleared by the Union Home Ministry before they become law.

Appearing before the five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, senior advocate Vikas Singh, for activist K.N. Govindacharya, said the hearings concerned an issue of social and constitutional gravity.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament less than two months before Britain is due to leave the European Union was unlawful, a Scottish court ruled on Wednesday though it said Britain’s top court must make the final decision.

The police detained them to foil their plan to take out a ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ rally to protest against alleged attacks on TDP workers and sympathisers by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members.

The Income Tax Department’s decision last month to increase the monetary limit for the cases below which it could not appeal the court’s decision has somewhat backfired — it is now detecting a lot of organised tax evasions, specifically designed to fall below that threshold.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the industry of possible measures to address sector-wise challenges, as well as a major push to infrastructure, in an informal meeting with industry captains from Tamil Nadu.

Despite playing without their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, who was laid low by fever, the young Indians denied Qatar, who won the Asian Cup title in January, any goal despite the home side managing more than a dozen shots on target.