Morning digest: U.S. designates Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief as global terrorist, Nitin Gadkari defends steep fines under Motor Vehicles Act, and more

U.S. designates Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Noor Wali Mehsud as global terrorist
The United States has slapped sanctions on the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud and designated him as a global terrorist, as the Trump administration unveiled new tools to pursue terror suspects, their financiers and supporters globally.
Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s ancestral house in Kashmir for sale
The ancestral house of the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron and former Chief Minister, in Bijbehara town of the volatile south Kashmir is up for sale, four weeks after the government decided to withdraw its police guards.
Sit down and talk, UN chief Antonio Guterres tells India and Pakistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains concerned about any escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and appeals to both sides to deal with it through dialogue, his spokesperson said.
Nitin Gadkari defends steep fines under Motor Vehicles Act
Government’s intention is not to garner revenue but to make people follow rules in order to reduce the number of accidents, says the Union Road Transport Minister says.
Sri Lanka Cricket warned of ‘terror attack’
Sri Lanka Cricket said it received a warning from the Prime Minister’s office of a “terrorist threat” targeting the Sri Lankan cricket team during its upcoming Pakistan tour.
Two anti-lynching Bills being examined by Centre
The anti-lynching Bills passed by the Rajasthan and West Bengal Assemblies last month will have to be cleared by the Union Home Ministry before they become law.
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea to live-stream Ayodhya title dispute hearings
Appearing before the five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, senior advocate Vikas Singh, for activist K.N. Govindacharya, said the hearings concerned an issue of social and constitutional gravity.
U.K. court rules Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament unlawful
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament less than two months before Britain is due to leave the European Union was unlawful, a Scottish court ruled on Wednesday though it said Britain’s top court must make the final decision.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, son detained as they attempt to take out rally
The police detained them to foil their plan to take out a ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ rally to protest against alleged attacks on TDP workers and sympathisers by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members.
Tax authorities to file special appeal even for small cases
The Income Tax Department’s decision last month to increase the monetary limit for the cases below which it could not appeal the court’s decision has somewhat backfired — it is now detecting a lot of organised tax evasions, specifically designed to fall below that threshold.
Finance Minister assures industry of ‘all possible steps’
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the industry of possible measures to address sector-wise challenges, as well as a major push to infrastructure, in an informal meeting with industry captains from Tamil Nadu.
Anything is possible in football, says Gurpreet after goalless draw against Qatar
Despite playing without their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, who was laid low by fever, the young Indians denied Qatar, who won the Asian Cup title in January, any goal despite the home side managing more than a dozen shots on target.