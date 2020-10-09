Morning digest | Leaders condole Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Modi hails Afghan ceasefire efforts, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night due to prolonged heart ailment at the Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi. He was 74. He had been admitted to the hospital for over a month.

It was a simple question posed by his friend, “Do you want to be the government or servant?” that led socialist leader Ram Vilas Paswan into politics. In the half century that he spent in the profession, he came to be known as the weather vane of Indian politics, serving in the Cabinets of six Prime Ministers of all hues, from the United Front government of H.D. Deve Gowda to the BJP-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Click here for reactions.

In a sign of India’s increased engagement with the ongoing Intra-Afghan Dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah, who is here on a 5-day visit.

BJP general secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav clarifies that the NDA’s campaign in the State is based on development work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lok Janshakti Party is not part of the this arrangement.

Fresh investment proposals surged sharply in the second quarter of this year, rising 107% over the first quarter, with 2,219 new projects entailing an investment of ₹2.19 lakh crore.

The accused in the Hathras gang rape and murder case have written to the district police chief from jail claiming innocence in the incident and sought “justice” even as the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the victim’s family seeking release from the alleged “illegal detention” of the U.P. police in their native village.

Kanta Prasad pulled down his mask every few minutes to reveal a nearly toothless smile, his eyes taking in with gratitude the crowds thronging his tiny food stall, Baba ka Dhaba, that was forlorn and empty till just a day ago, much as it had been through the last six months.

In what is said to be the first outbound visit by top Chinese officials to South Asia since the outbreak of COVID-19, a senior Chinese delegation will meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo on Friday.

Nicholas Pooran (77, 37b, 5x4, 7x6) scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2020. Youngster Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets, yet Kings XI Punjab couldn’t challenge Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. David Warner’s side won by 69 runs.

The Gauhati High Court has said people declared as foreigners cannot be kept in jails that serve as detention centres, depriving them of basic human rights and human dignity.