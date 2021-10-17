Morning Digest | One more arrested, two ‘surrender’ in Singhu murder case; rain havoc leaves 8 dead in Kerala, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A second arrest was made on Saturday in connection with the murder of a man at the site of the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border, with the “surrender” of Narain Singh at Amritsar in Punjab.Narain, a member of the Nihang Sikh community from Amarkot village, was arrested by the Amritsar rural police.

Two months after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, New Delhi is planning to engage regional powers on the future of Afghanistan. It is sending an official team to attend the Moscow process of talks on October 20 that will include the Taliban government’s Deputy Prime Minister.

German non-profit Welthungerhilfe (WHH) that co-published the Global Hunger Index (GHI) this year rubbished the Government's allegation on Saturday that its ranking of India as among the 16 worst countries was based on an opinion poll. It also pointed out that the Government was wrong to confuse ‘undernourishment’ with “undernutrition”.

Torrential rain pummelled southern and central Kerala districts throughout Saturday, triggering landslips and floods which left eight dead and wreaked havoc across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Two persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir and two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in the Valley on Saturday. One of the militants is said to be behind the murder of a policemen. In Poonch, where anti-militancy operations in a forested area entered the sixth day, the bodies of two more Army jawans were recovered on Saturday.

After several delays in its modernisation process, the Army Air Defence (AD) is looking at major progress in the next few months in terms of deals and trials. These include additional indigenous Akash Surface to Air Missile (SAM) systems, the under development Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and Igla-S Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) Systems from Russia, according to defence officials.

The proposed new drugs, cosmetics and medical devices bill should align with Medical Devices Rules (MDR) 2017, say experts. They note that an inclusive framework of industry experts and representatives is required and will help in a holistic understanding of all issues and perspectives while framing the new act.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will leave for Israel on a 5-day visit on Sunday, for the first such high-level engagement with the 4-month old government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and his first visit to the country as Minister, the MEA announced.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s visit to New Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday has sparked a speculation about its ramifications for the State’s politics. All eyes are on Cabinet expansion and reshuffle as well as political appointments here, which have been inordinately delayed.

Changing patterns and intensity of precipitation require greater emphasis on agility, resilience and flexibility in water management, says Mihir Shah, Distinguished Professor, Shiv Nadar University, and chairman, of the 11-member drafting committee of the country’s new water policy .

China’s President Xi Jinping has warned that his government’s current push for “common prosperity”, which is likely to see a major overhaul of many sectors of the Chinese economy in coming months, will be “long term”.

Great teams have a sense of occasion. Chennai Super Kings has that. The manner in which CSK effortlessly lifted its game in the IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders underlined its killer instinct. These are glory days for CSK, with its talismanic skipper M.S. Dhoni orchestrating a remarkable recovery from last season’s debacle.