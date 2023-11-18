November 18, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

Six militants killed in operations in Kulgam, Rajouri: J&K police

Six militants were killed in two operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the police said.

In five-hour operation, IAF airlifts 27.5 tonnes of critical equipment for Uttarakhand rescue efforts

In a swift, five hour operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) activated the Dharasu Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Chinyalisaur about 30 km from the rescue site for operating two C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft to fly in time-critical equipment to the closest location possible for the ongoing rescue efforts near Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

Voter turnout crosses 74% in Chhattisgarh, M.P. Assembly polls

Despite tight security, some incidents of violence were reported from both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which went to the polls on November 17. The provisional turnout in Madhya Pradesh at 10 p.m. was 75.41% of the 5.6 crore eligible voters, as voting was held to elect the 230-member Assembly. In Chhattisgarh, where 70 constituencies voted in the second phase of polling for the 90-member Assembly, there was a provisional voter turnout of at least 74% of the 1.63 crore eligible voters.

Bihar Governor approves Bill raising reservation quota from 50% to 65%

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on November 17 approved the State Government’s ‘Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill’ which was passed unanimously by the state legislature during the recently concluded winter session and later, approved by the State cabinet on November 7 to raise the reservation quote for backward, extremely backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes from 50% to 65%. The general administration department, is likely to publish a gazette soon.

Congress has crossed all limits of appeasement in Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the ruling Congress in Rajasthan had crossed all limits of appeasement politics in order to protect its vote bank. The State had been turned into a “land of riots”, where innocent persons were killed and radical outfits were given a free hand, Mr. Shah said.

TN Governor R.N Ravi “withheld assent”; did not “return” recent Bills

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has “withheld assent” for certain Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly, and has not “returned” them to the legislature or to the government for “reconsideration”, informed official sources told The Hindu on November 17.

Sahara chairman’s death worries small time investors, who say their refund claims are being rejected on a government portal

The news of Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy’s death earlier this week has worried lakhs of small time investors — including a significant number in Madhya Pradesh, which went to the polls on Friday — who put their hard-earned money into the four cooperative societies run by the businessman.

World Cup 2023 | Kohli’s highs, Shami’s menace and Rahul’s balance

Long-drawn championships like the cricket World Cup, for instance, march to their own unique beat. Teams can gain or lose momentum, personnel can struggle or soar with form and fitness issues, and the two best units that have withstood these vagaries usually meet in the final.

Revisit pension calculation formula under EPS-95, says former officers’ body

The formula for pension calculation under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)-95 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) should be revisited, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered ITI Retired Officers Association.

UN halts delivery of food and supplies to Gaza amid communications blackout

The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after Internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.

Disappointed youth and first-timers vote ‘for the sake of it’ in Madhya Pradesh

Youth and first-time voters of Madhya Pradesh were targeted by leaders from both the BJP and the Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State has 22,34,861 first-time voters in these elections, as per the Election Commission data.

Soaring train fares, shrinking sleeper coaches add to passenger woes

Up to 1.4 crore passengers were denied train travel in the past six months as they could not get confirmed seats, revealed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a Right to Information (RTI) reply.

Telangana parties reach out to migrants outside State

Telangana elections are not being fought on the Telangana soil alone but even at distant places where the local residents have migrated to places in various parts of the country in search of livelihood.