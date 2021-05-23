Morning Digest: Over 18 million doses of Sputnik V to be made available from Aug., Gujarat emerges as a hotspot for Mucormycosis, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Coronavirus | More than 18 million doses of Sputnik V to be made available in India from August

More than 18 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V will be available for Indians by August, while Indian partners are expected to produce about 850 million doses of the vaccine by March 2022. In addition, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) also hopes to cooperate in the production of a single-dose “Sputnik Light” in India once domestic permissions come through, said India’s Ambassador to Moscow.

The Centre on Saturday said that the vaccination drive at workplaces could be extended to all employees as well as their dependents and family members. A communication issued by Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, National Health Mission, Health Ministry, noted that, “Covid-19 vaccination at Workplace (Govt & Private) COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be extended to all employees of the workplace.”

In a controversial move, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari decided to dissolve the lower house of the Nepal Parliament on Friday for the second time in five months and announced midterm elections on November 12 and 19, following a prolonged political stalemate. Both Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress separately staked claims of support from the majority of the lawmakers in the Assembly, but the President deemed that both claims were insufficient.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a week-long lockdown from May 24 with severe restrictions that will see all shops including provision and grocery stores shut. Mr. Stalin, who held discussions with a team of medical experts and all party MLAs, said all shops will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23) till 9 p.m. to help people make purchases. Government and private buses will also be operated on May 22 and 23 till 9 p.m.

Also read: Circumstances demand extension of lockdown, says TN CM Stalin

When ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame Arivu from Chennai recently joined a virtual discussion with a group of activists and youth from Sri Lanka’s Malaiyaha or hill country Tamil community, there was one person binding them and their histories — Valliamma, Arivu’s grandmother.

With over 2,000 cases, Gujarat has emerged as the hotspot for Mucormycosis or “black fungus”, which has already claimed more than 250 lives in the State. According to the Centre, Gujarat has 2,281 Mucormycosis patients, which is the highest for any State in the country.

Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs at the time of the public broadcaster's explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, resigned on Saturday as board chairman of Britain's National Gallery.

Nepal’s President dissolved the House of Representatives on Saturday for the second time in five months and announced snap elections in November, rejecting both embattled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and the Opposition alliance’s claims to form a government, a move that will be legally challenged yet again.

Composer Raamlaxman, who died at the age of 78, following a cardiac arrest at Nagpur on Saturday, tuned some of the biggest hits in Hindi film music in the 1980s and 90s.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reviewed disaster management preparedness in the State for the impending Yaas cyclone.

The government does not have the power under the Information Technology Act to direct Twitter to remove the ‘manipulated media’ tag from certain tweets, experts said. They say the Centre’s move raises concerns of censorship and view the action as “needless interference” in implementation of the terms of service of a private company conducting business in India.

All the players and support staff of the Indian football team have tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in Qatar and have also started training ahead of the joint Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup next month.