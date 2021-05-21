Morning digest | Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire; EAM Jaishankar to meet U.S. vaccine makers, and more

Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire to end bloody 11-day war
Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
Jaishankar may meet U.S. vaccine makers
As the government gears up to tackle the growing vaccine shortage, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to travel to the U.S. next week to discuss procurement with American companies. Mr. Jaishankar is expected to meet U.S. officials and executives from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in Washington and New York, sources told The Hindu.
Two AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots 85-90% effective: Public Health England
Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.
Singapore asks social media giants to issue correction notice on virus strain
The Ministry of Health of Singapore on Thursday cautioned social media networks against a “false statement” circulating online which described Singapore as the place of origin of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant that is threatening children.
BBC reporter Martin Bashir used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview
A BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines, according to investigation findings published Thursday.
Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and the downfall of LTTE
May 21 marks the 30th anniversary of the grotesque killing of the former Prime Minister, who was believed to be on a comeback trail to power.
Biden hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire, sees 'opportunity'
President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the impending ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East.
China completes strategic Tibet highway near Arunachal border
China has completed construction of a strategically significant highway through the world’s deepest canyon in Tibet along the Brahmaputra river, enabling greater access to remote areas along the disputed border with Arunachal Pradesh in India.
U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in October 2022: FIFA
The U-17 women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30 next year, FIFA Council said on Thursday. India were earlier scheduled to host the 2020 U-17 World Cup but it was postponed to 2021 before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twitter restores account verification after three years
Twitter on Thursday said it will begin rolling its new application and review process for account verification on Twitter, almost three and a half years after pausing the programme.