Morning digest: COVID-19 cases found in nearly a third of U.P. villages, says official; new storm likely in Bay of Bengal, and more

Thirty-two percent of villages in Uttar Pradesh have reported positive cases of COVID-19, a senior State official said on Wednesday. So far, 28,742 villages in the State reported positive cases during a testing drive in 89,512 villages, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

Twenty six bodies have been recovered and 49 are still missing from Barge P-305, which sank 35 nautical miles (NM) off Mumbai due to cyclone Tauktae. “As of now, 186 crew members of accommodation barge P305 and two from tug ‘Varapradha’ have been rescued by naval ships and aircraft”, a Navy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

With cyclone Tauktae yet to entirely abate, a new storm may be in the works, this time, however, in the Bay of Bengal (BOB). The IMD said in a statement Wednesday that a ''low pressure area”— a precursor to cyclonic storm — was likely to form in the eastern BOB and the Northern Andaman Sea by 22nd May (Saturday).

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former Governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

State broadcaster Doordarshan is planning to set up a new channel DD International to “project India’s point of view” to the world. Doordarshan floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking applications for consultancy service to provide a detailed project report for establishing the channel.

In a significant order, Tamil Nadu has lifted the restriction on the intake of students for internship at government medical colleges as a one-time measure to handle COVID-19. "We have decided to rope in the foreign medical graduates [under the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship or CRRI] as part of the measures to strengthen the health workforce to manage the situation,” Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian told The Hindu.

The U.S. will work with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) program as well as its partners to decide how to allocate the 80 million doses of vaccine it is sending to other countries over the next six weeks. India, which is currently the global epicentre of the pandemic, is expected to receive a significant share of these vaccines, but administration officials have not released actual numbers.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat has reportedly finalised the allocation of Cabinet portfolios to Minister-designates in Kerala. CPI(M) insiders were skittish about revealing the details of portfolio allocation. However, two (LDF) leaders gave the media an inkling of the confabulations behind closed doors at the AKG Centre here on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan on May 19 said he would focus on COVID-19-related work instead of commenting any further on the demand to “privatise” control of Hindu temples and Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev.

In a chat with Sportstar, Jhulan shares her thoughts on the skills needed to excel against England, the return of Ramesh Powar as head coach and the lessons learnt from W.V. Raman.