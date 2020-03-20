Morning Digest: Four Nirbhaya case convicts hanged to death in Tihar jail, Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, and more

Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31), and Mukesh Kumar (32) convicted for Nirbhaya’s gangrape and murder, were hanged to death in Delhi’s Tihar jail early on Friday morning.

Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said after four men convicted of gang rape and murder of her daughter were hanged at Tihar Jail on Friday.

Late night on Thursday, Speaker N.P. Prajapati accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs who are staying in Bengaluru.

With this, the effective strength of the House comes down to 206. The Congress-led government will require the trust vote of 104 to survive.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented situation around the world. Humankind is no stranger to calamitous outbreaks of diseases. However, this is the first viral outbreak of this nature and scale in our lifetime.

Two more Indian nationals succumbed to COVID-19 on March 19 — one in Punjab and the other in Iran — taking the death toll to five on a day the government announced a total ban on flights by scheduled international passenger aircraft at Indian airports from March 22 to 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 urged Indians across the country to face the coronavirus pandemic with collective determination and patience, to make sure that “humanity and India prevails”. In his address to the nation over television, Mr. Modi also announced the setting up of the COVID-19 task force, under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for measures to mitigate some of the economic hardships engendered by the pandemic.

Urging Indians and residents who are stranded in different cities abroad to find alternative accommodation locally at least until the end of the month, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions are helping them make arrangements and they must “stay put where they are”.

In a first, the Ministry of Railways has withdrawn concessions for all categories of passengers, except students, persons with disabilities and patients, to discourage non-essential travel.

Indian-American Nikki Haley has resigned from the Boeing’s board of directors over the major airline manufacturer’s pursuit of federal assistance to mitigate its financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheteshwar Pujara finds the constant fuss over his strike rate a tad unfair and wants to clarify once and for all that he has got full backing of the team management which understands the “importance” of his style of play.