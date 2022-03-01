Morning Digest: India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine; Manipur records over 78% turnout in phase 1 polls, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate cessation of violence

India has said that it was deeply concerned over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, saying all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue.

India ready to help nationals of neighbouring, developing countries stranded in Ukraine: Tirumurti

As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) met in a special session to vote on a resolution calling for Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) met to discuss the humanitarian crisis that is developing in the region.

Fiery speeches as UNGA begins discussion on Ukraine at rare emergency session

“Enough is enough,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA), hearing a resolution to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine as he called for an immediate cessation of violence and withdrawal of Russia’s military from Ukrainian territory.

GDP likely to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 instead of 9.2%

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 instead of 9.2% estimated earlier, with year-on-year growth in the October to December 2021 period slipping to 5.4% from 8.5% in the previous quarter, as per the second advance national income estimates released on Monday.

Violence mars Manipur phase 1 polls, turnout over 78%

Violence marred the first phase of elections to 38 of Manipur’s 60 Assembly constituencies on Monday as 78.03% of about 12.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise by 5 p.m. Election officials said the figure was likely to increase after reports from all remote polling stations come in. The turnout in the 2017 election was 86%, the highest ever recorded in the State.

Ready to give Aadhaar card to sex workers, UIDAI tells SC

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it was willing to issue Aadhaar card to sex workers without insisting on proof of residence/identity, provided they got a certificate from a gazetted officer of the health departments of the States or from an official with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

India will send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: Ministry of External Affairs

India will send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, announced the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. The declaration came as the sixth flight under Operation Ganga evacuated a batch of Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine as the country dealt with Russian military advances.

IPCC report warns of unavoidable multiple climate hazards

The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C and even temporarily exceeding this warming level would mean additional, severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible, according to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that was made public on Monday.

Interview | Still hope India will change its voting pattern at the UN: German Ambassador

A day after German Foreign Minister Baerbock called External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stressing the importance of “isolating Russia”, German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner says he still hopes India would change its voting position at the UN, where it has abstained on the Ukraine issue

Protect Indian Union from divisive forces: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday made a fervent call to protect the Indian Union from divisive forces. “I wish to make an appeal, not just to the leaders on this stage, but to everyone who believes in secular values. Our Indian Union is facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the founding principles of India,” he said at a function organised in Chennai to release his autobiography Ungalil Oruvan (One among you).

U.P. Assembly polls | BJP banks on Yogi Adityanath to steer them through Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Sadar) is to be the site of the first Assembly election to be fought by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had otherwise represented the Lok Sabha seat there. He is also the head of the Gorakhnath Peeth of the Nath Sampradaya, which dominates the culture and society of the area.

Not being allowed to discharge my duty as MP, Adhir writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that he could not discharge his duty as a member of Parliament and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of ‘unleashing violence’ in the municipal polls in West Bengal.

World’s largest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 destroyed in Russian attack

An aviation wonder and the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov An-225, has been “destroyed” in an attack on its base at Hostomel/Gostomel airport in Ukraine. Concern grew over the fate of the giant plane after Russian troops began moving into Ukraine, and there were reports of attacks on the airport and its vicinity around February 24, leading to aviation chatter on social media over the last 48 hours about damage, which was largely speculative and based on grainy images of the airport and its hangars.