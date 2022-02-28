Not being allowed to discharge my duty as MP, Adhir writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

The Cong. leader accuses ruling Trinamool of ‘unleashing violence’ in municipal polls in West Bengal

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that he could not discharge his duty as a member of Parliament and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of ‘unleashing violence’ in the municipal polls in West Bengal.

The Congress leader appealed to Mr. Birla to take up the matter with authorities concerned as “a custodian of of the rights and responsibilities of members of the Lok Sabha”.

‘My movement restricted’

Mr. Chowdhury, who represents West Bengal’s Berhampore constituency in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the local administration had restricted his movement to prevent him from campaigning or attending to the problems of his constituents.

“The ruling party has unleashed a reign of terror and violence in the municipal election. The ruling party goons are threatening candidates of other political parties with violence,” he alleged in his letter.

“I am mobbed/ gheraoed and heckled by the Trinamool goons wherever I go for campaigning or to attend to the problems of my constituents. My movement is completely restricted in West Bengal. The ruling party goons are doing all the violence and nuisance and are restricting my movement in collusion with the local authorities,” Mr. Chowdhury added.

Polling to 108 municipalities across West Bengal was held on Sunday, during which clashes and incidents of violence were reported from different parts.