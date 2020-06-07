Morning Digest: India's COVID-19 tally fifth highest in world; India-China border meeting sets stage for more talks, and more

India on June 6 overtook Spain to become the country with the fifth highest confirmed COVID-19 infections (2,46,292). The rise in cases comes despite the fact that 1,37,938 samples were tested on June 6, down from 1,43,661 on June 5, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, the MHA said that “due to circulation of certain misinformation in the area of GNCT (Delhi), thousands of migrants gathered gathered at Anand Vihar bus terminal and Ghazipur border area on March 28. This gathering occurred due to fake media reports that 1,000 buses for travel of stranded migrants to their home State have been arranged and would be available at the said points.”

India’s major demand is the restoration of status quo before May, as beginning early May Chinese troops moved in large numbers into Indian territory at Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra in eastern Ladakh, and de-induction of troops by China.

India’s first solar-powered ferry, Aditya, which became an icon on the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu route in Kerala, is among 12 such ferries that have been shortlisted for the Gustave Trouvé Award. It is the sole entrant from Asia.

COVID-19 has not “exploded” in India, but the risk of it happening remains as the country moves towards exiting the lockdown that was imposed in March to contain the disease, according to a top WHO expert.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to make Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “virtual rally” in poll-bound Bihar on Sunday a big success with party workers busy contacting and establishing online links with leaders, workers and supporters up to the booth level.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought the Centre’s support to the States during the COVID-19 pandemic to help them revive their economies, while affirming that the package of ₹20 lakh crore had not provided any direct assistance to them.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdown, the portal for nominations for the Padma awards, the second highest civilian honours in the country and announced on Republic Day, has been made live. The portal has been thrown open for nominations by any individual in a pre-agreed format.

Nepal is expected to pass the Second Constitution Amendment Bill next week, giving the legal status to the updated map of the country that claims parts of the Indian territory. The Bill was introduced in parliament on May 31. It is learnt that the government of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will try to get the Bill cleared on June 9.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) over “ideological bias,” as his counterpart Donald Trump said the U.S. economy was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic while Europe slowly reopens its borders.

Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

The wave of protests following the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd choking under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 brought back to the street as well as social networks the Black Lives Matter (BLM), a movement for racial justice that many thought had begun to ebb after its dramatic rise since 2013.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic described the strict hygiene restrictions under which the U.S. Open is likely to be played as “extreme” and a cap on support teams as “really impossible” on Friday.

Uthenge Hum is a video by Virtual Bharat in association with The Hindu, that captures India in the midst of this unprecedented lockdown.