Morning Digest | Amit Shah says Centre will ensure execution of SoO pact with Kuki groups in Manipur; EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11, and more

June 27, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Centre will ensure execution of SoO pact with Kuki groups, says Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on June 26 said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the Centre would ensure the implementation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgent groups in the hill areas. The pact requires the insurgent groups to remain in designated camps with weapons behind lock and key. The Chief Minister has alleged that the Kuki insurgent groups violated ground rules of the SoO pact and instigated violence.

Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt amid challenges

Sri Lanka will shut down its banks and financial sector for five days beginning Thursday, ahead of an extraordinary weekend debate in Parliament on the government’s plan to restructure its domestic debt.

Assam will have fewer Muslim-majority constituencies, say Opposition leaders

The draft delimitation proposal for Assam increases the number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the State Assembly to 19 from 16 and that for the Scheduled Castes to nine from eight, while retaining the total number of Assembly constituencies at 126 and Lok Sabha constituencies at 14. It also proposes to alter the geographical boundaries of most constituencies, by eliminating a few and creating some new ones.

The draft proposal limits the number of Muslim-majority Assembly constituencies to 22 from the earlier 29, according to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Russian President Putin thanks nation for unity after aborted rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation on Monday for unity after an armed rebellion staged by a mercenary chief over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began. Putin also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into “bloodshed.” He reiterated that all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and the people from the rebellion.

Rajasthan Assembly elections | Pressure building up on Gehlot to field younger politicians

Pressure is building up on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to give tickets to young candidates for this year’s Assembly election with at least three elderly Congress MLAs of the rival Sachin Pilot camp announcing that they will not contest the poll. The move has been perceived as an attempt to force Mr. Gehlot to make way for younger politicians.

EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for members and pensioners to apply for higher Provident Fund (PF) pension till July 11 The deadline was to expire on June 26.

PM Modi must sack Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

The first thing Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do is to sack Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on June 26 as he questioned Mr. Modi’s silence on the violence in the State.

Defying high prices, Muslim pilgrims head to Mecca for haj

Authorities in Saudi Arabia said more than 1.6 million pilgrims had already arrived this week in Mecca and Medina, defying global inflation and higher prices for haj services as of June 25. The gathering officially starts on June 27.

Mitsotakis back as Greek premier after election landslide

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked on June 26 on his second term as Greece’s Prime Minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Bengal panchayat polls | No democracy in State, says Sitaram Yechury

Days after the joint Opposition meeting, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury attacked All India Trinamool Congress party alleging that the State administration is complicit in the political violence that has killed 10 persons during the ongoing panchayat elections.

MHA to hold final security review for Amarnath Yatra on June 27

The Union home ministry is expected to undertake a final security review of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir with all the stakeholders here on Tuesday, official sources said.

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

In a spectacular first, cricket's global governing body started the World Cup trophy tour by launching the coveted silverware into the stratosphere, 1,20,000 feet above the earth before it made a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.