Morning digest: Modi and Biden look forward to further peace, security in Indo-Pacific region; landslip, not glacial lake burst, probable trigger for Uttarakhand flood, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden. It was the first conversation between the two leaders since Mr. Biden took office on January 20.

Though the jury is still out, glaciologists and experts in rock sciences are converging around the view that the cause of the Chamoli deluge was most probably a landslip and not a glacial lake burst.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while participating in the motion of thanks to the President’s address on Monday, demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the violence at Red Fort during the farmer’s tractor parade on January 26 after accusing the government of a “well organized conspiracy to desecrate the monument”.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and former Army Chief, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd), had made an “unwitting confession” by saying India had transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on more occasions than China had.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear a petition which challenges the constitutionality of a Tamil Nadu State law giving 69% reservation in education and employment.

The Gupkar alliance, an amalgam of five political parties, on Monday witnessed a further slide in the election for the District Development Council (DDC) Chairman posts in the Kashmir Valley despite the numbers, while the BJP won Udhampur and Doda districts in the Jammu region.

After much delay and speculation, the Nitish Kumar cabinet will be expanded on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the expansion would take place when the BJP’s list was given to him.

The new labour codes set to be implemented soon would provide companies the flexibility of reducing the number of working days to four days a week and provide free medical check-ups to workers through the Employees State Insurance Corporation, Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Monday.

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, is to begin on Tuesday with a debate on whether the proceedings are unconstitutional because he is no longer president, a source said.

Sri Lanka’s recent decision to pull out of the East Container Terminal (ECT) deal with India and Japan is not the only challenge to New Delhi’s interests emerging this year. A week before reneging on the 2019 Colombo Port terminal agreement, Sri Lanka cleared a Chinese energy project in three islands off Jaffna peninsula that are barely 50 km from the Tamil Nadu coast.