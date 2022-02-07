Morning digest | J&K delimitation panel redraws most Assembly seats; Jaishankar-Peris to focus on economic assistance, fishers issue, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The J&K Delimitation Commission has changed the complexion of most of the 90 Assembly seats, while reconfiguring and renaming 28 new Assembly constituencies and deleting 19 Assembly segments in its interim report. Besides, it has proposed to redraw all the five Lok Sabha seats.

The government will take up the inclusion of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system before the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, noting that high global fuel prices are a cause for concern.

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday, in his first visit to India since being appointed last August. Both sides are expected to discuss India’s economic support to Sri Lanka, plans for new infrastructure projects and pending issues over fishermen’s rights.

China and Pakistan on Sunday said they opposed “unilateral actions that complicate” the Kashmir issue, as they pledged closer ties following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senegal won its first African Cup of Nations title on Sunday by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game.

The code name "GAY" for the airport at Gaya is "offensive, embarrassing and inappropriate" and the government must make all efforts to get it changed, a Parliamentary panel has said in its report.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Sunday exuded confidence that India would become one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of mobile technology in the next five years, given the technological advancement going on in the county.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said some of the statements made at a recent event titled 'Dharam Sansad', which kicked up a row, were not "Hindu words" and those following Hindutva would never agree with them.

China PR scripted a remarkable comeback after being two goals down at half-time to beat Korea Republic 3-2 in the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday.