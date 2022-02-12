Morning digest: Biden administration announces Indo-Pacific strategy; IPL mega auction weekend begins today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Biden administration announced its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Friday. The document focuses on building collective capacity to deal with challenges in the region — China’s assertiveness, the pandemic and climate change, among others.

A ‘mega auction’, with a bigger pool of players vying for a bigger total purse, will draw that much more attention. Over the weekend, 590 cricketers will be up for new contracts, with franchises entitled to spend upto ₹561.50 crore to acquire their services.

The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

Calling for justice for the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai (2008) and the Pathankot airbase attack (2016) for the first time since the group was formed, Foreign Ministers of the Australia-India-Japan said that the Quad is already cooperating on sharing intelligence on threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Delhi and Haryana, small businesses and daily wagers in the garments sector have been severely impacted by the pandemic even as large businesses and export firms have managed to stay afloat. Ashok Kumar reports on their struggle for survival amid frequent restrictions and low consumer confidence.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday rejected a petition by a BJP legislatorseeking disqualification of Mukul Roy on the grounds that he defected to the Trinamool Congress from the BJP.

The differences between Trinamool Congress and political advocacy group I-PAC came out in the open on Friday, with the group stating that it does not handle any digital properties of the Trinamool or its leaders and urged the party to look into how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”.

Having sealed the series with back-to-back convincing wins in the first two ODIs, India made a heap of changes to its line-up. Still, the West Indies couldn’t match the onslaught as India registered its maiden bilateral series clean sweep versus West Indies with an emphatic 96-run win on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a habeas corpus plea made by the children of a Pakistan national who they believe has been unlawfully detained for seven years.

When Denyse Holt failed to text her daily Wordle score, her daughter knew something must be wrong. Hours later a police SWAT team rescued the 80-year-old Chicago woman from a naked home intruder who had been holding her hostage with a pair of scissors.