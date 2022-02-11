News

Morning digest: Row over Adityanath’s jibe at Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala; Karnataka HC adjourns hearing in hijab case to Feb. 14, and more

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally in Modinagar in Ghaziabad on February 1, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Row over Yogi Adityanath’s jibe at Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that it would not take much time for U.P. to become Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala if voters committed a mistake, set off a political storm on Thursday, drawing sharp reactions from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Restore peace, Karnataka High Court says in hijab case

Indicating that it will pass an interim order, a three-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned to February 14 the further hearing on petitions questioning ban on wearing of hijabs (head scarves) by Muslim girl students on college premises.

Quarantine-free entry for travellers from 82 countries

Fully vaccinated international passengers from 82 countries will be permitted quarantine-free entry from February 14, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Russia is reminding the U.S. the world is no longer unipolar, says former Ambassador

India has called for respecting “legitimate security interests of all sides” in the Russia-Ukraine military crisis, said former Indian Ambassdor to Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma on Thursday.

Supreme Court asks Vijay Mallya to appear on February 24

The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered if it can punish fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, found guilty of contempt, in absentia or whether it should appoint an amicus curiae for him.

Munishwar Nath Bhandari new Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, the Law Ministry said on Thursday. Justice Bhandari had taken over as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after the transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court in November last year.

Luc Montagnier, credited with discovering HIV, dies aged 89

French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering the HIV virus and more recently spread false claims about the coronavirus, has died at age 89, according to local government officials in France.

Assets worth ₹1.77 crore linked to journalist Rana Ayyub attached

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹1.77 crore in connection with a case allegedly involving journalist Rana Ayyub.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Over 60% turnout recorded in phase 1

The 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh which went to the polls in the first phase of voting on Thursday recorded an average turnout of 60.17%, a fall of more than 3% from the 2017 election. The seats recorded 63.47% voting in the last election.

Activists say hijab ban is tantamount to hate crime

The ban on hijabs in classrooms and campuses in Karnataka is a hate crime and an attempt to impose apartheid on Muslim women, says an open letter endorsed by nearly 2,000 feminists, democratic groups, academicians, lawyers and individuals.

 


