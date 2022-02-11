Morning digest: Row over Adityanath’s jibe at Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala; Karnataka HC adjourns hearing in hijab case to Feb. 14, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that it would not take much time for U.P. to become Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala if voters committed a mistake, set off a political storm on Thursday, drawing sharp reactions from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Indicating that it will pass an interim order, a three-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned to February 14 the further hearing on petitions questioning ban on wearing of hijabs (head scarves) by Muslim girl students on college premises.

Fully vaccinated international passengers from 82 countries will be permitted quarantine-free entry from February 14, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

India has called for respecting “legitimate security interests of all sides” in the Russia-Ukraine military crisis, said former Indian Ambassdor to Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered if it can punish fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, found guilty of contempt, in absentia or whether it should appoint an amicus curiae for him.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, the Law Ministry said on Thursday. Justice Bhandari had taken over as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after the transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court in November last year.

French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering the HIV virus and more recently spread false claims about the coronavirus, has died at age 89, according to local government officials in France.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹1.77 crore in connection with a case allegedly involving journalist Rana Ayyub.

The 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh which went to the polls in the first phase of voting on Thursday recorded an average turnout of 60.17%, a fall of more than 3% from the 2017 election. The seats recorded 63.47% voting in the last election.

The ban on hijabs in classrooms and campuses in Karnataka is a hate crime and an attempt to impose apartheid on Muslim women, says an open letter endorsed by nearly 2,000 feminists, democratic groups, academicians, lawyers and individuals.