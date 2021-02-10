Morning digest: Trump's second impeachment trial opens with jarring video of Capitol siege, 197 still missing as Uttarakhand avalanche toll touches 32, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

House Democrats opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday showing the former president whipping up a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against his re-election defeat, followed by graphic video of the deadly attack on Congress that came soon after.

Opposition members, while participating in the motion of thanks debate to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, targeted the Modi government over the farm laws, with former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal accusing the government of becoming ‘inhuman’ not to see the plight of farmers.

Since November 2020, Casper and Jaya have been deployed in Chandigarh and Delhi to screen samples and detect COVID-19 among soldiers posted to forward areas of the Northern Command. The two are ‘specialist’ military dogs, Casper, a two-year-old male Cocker Spaniel, and Jaya, a one-year-old female Chippiparai. They are the first two canines trained to detect COVID-19 cases from sweat and urine samples.

The operation to rescue about 35 workers trapped inside a 2.5 km NTPC hydel project tunnel in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand continued on Tuesday, while the death toll in the aftermath of what Union Home Minister Amit Shah, described in Parliament as a snow avalanche, rose to 32. More than 197 people, including the trapped labourers, are still missing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday during which they discussed the situation in Myanmar and issues of mutual concern, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and microblogging platform Twitter over blocking of content and accounts related to farmers’ protest, Union Ministers and government departments are also setting up accounts on Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to Twitter.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of a digital news platform, NewsClick, and several other places in connection with alleged receipt of about ₹30 crore from overseas in the past three years, said a senior agency official.

A Delhi court is set to pronounce its verdict in the former Union Minister M.J. Akbar’s criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment, on Wednesday.

A range of issues were raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, from the controversy created by Union Minister and former Army Chief General V.K. Singh’s remarks that the Indian Army had crossed over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more times than the Chinese, to a renewed appeal by DMK MPs to release convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case to a new twist given to Prime Minister Modi’s terming of professional agitators as “Aandolan Jeevis”.

A subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given approval to Bharat Biotech to launch Phase I clinical trial of an intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.