Morning digest | Srikanth enters final of BWF World Championships; Central Asia dialogue to begin today, and more

Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen here on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday, with five Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan arriving in Delhi ahead of the one-day conference.

While about 87% of India’s adults have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56% fully vaccinated, the government’s current priority appears to be increasing the second dose over the first, officials told The Hindu.

One person died after being beaten by devotees on Saturday when he entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, according to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) – the apex body for the management of gurdwaras.

Having three aircraft carriers will considerably enhance combat capabilities of the Navy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence said in its recommendation to the government while also suggesting that it is “worthwhile” to prioritise investment for the development of various island territories as provisional aircraft carrier.

Four months after the collapse of the government in Afghanistan to Taliban forces, its Embassy in Delhi faces a bleak future with no financial assistance, and an unclear formal status. The embassy headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, who was only posted to India earlier this year, now comprises a small staff of 20 Afghan diplomats, while the local Indian staff have had to be cut back on given budgetary constraints.

Eight more cases of Omicron, which included an eight-year-old girl, were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday taking the number of infections to 48, said health authorities. All the new cases were “asymptomatic”, they said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Saturday exuded confidence that opposition parties which have been speaking against the grand old party will come together as they share the same goal of defeating BJP.

Resistance is growing among the Opposition parties against The Prohibition of Child Marriage (A) Bill that seeks to increase the legal age for marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The Congress is questioning the government’s motivation in bringing such a legislation, the Left parties are rejecting it on the grounds that it encroaches on women’s autonomy to decide and the Muslim parties & groups see it as an attempt to undermine the Muslim personal law.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched ‘Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48’ through which the State government will bear the expenses of emergency care for accident victims for the first 48 hours.