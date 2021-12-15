Morning Digest | Wholesale price inflation spikes to a record as food, fuel surge; Issue Aadhaar, voter cards to sex workers says Supreme Court; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India’s wholesale prices inflation peaked to a new high of 14.23% in November from 12.54% in October, led by a surge in primary food inflation that hit a 13-month high and a continued uptick in mineral, fuel and power, as well as oil and gas prices.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed States and Union Territories to immediately start the process of issuing voter ID cards, Aadhaar and ration cards to sex workers across the country.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao said every person is guaranteed their fundamental rights irrespective of vocation.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti , U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee for the position of Ambassador to India, told a Senate committee that human rights, including in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act, will be a “core” part of his work in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Afghan national in connection with the 3,000-kg heroin seizure by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra port in Gujarat in September.

The accused has been identified as Sobhan Aryanfar (28). The agency arrested him from Neb Sarai in south Delhi.

The Pentagon said on Monday that no U.S. troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

Spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level review of the strike that made no recommendation of accountability. “There was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability,” Mr. Kirby said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he wants “immediate” talks with the U.S. and NATO over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

The U.S. and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its neighbour, warning of a massive coordinated sanctions should Mr. Putin launch an attack.

More than 100 former Afghan national security forces and others have been killed since the Taliban takeover in August, most at the hands of the hardline Islamist group which is recruiting boy soldiers and quashing women’s rights, the UN said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought India’s capabilities and need for more domestic production rather than unchecked globalisation, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, speaking at a technology summit, where he said that to foster technology growth, the nation must seek more education, skills, start-ups, supply chains and jobs to be created internally.

On a day when like-minded parties took out a solidarity march against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Congress president Sonia Gandhi carried forward the theme of Opposition unity by meeting top leaders.

Tuesday’s meeting at Ms. Gandhi’s residence that included United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leaders is being interpreted as a clear message to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who had recently declared that the UPA did not exist.

Ballistic missile defences were getting “robust” day by day and to maintain a minimum credible deterrence, India should quickly think about developing hypersonic cruise missiles, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. He pointed to the fast-changing battlefield landscape with the emergence of new technologies.

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu breezed past Slovakia’s Martina Repiska 21-7, 21-9 to make a resounding start to the BWF World Championship on Tuesday.

Greg Stewart produced one of the best individual performances of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League as Jamshedpur FC blitzed Odisha FC 4-0 at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday. Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur kept up with its impressive start by climbing to the second spot after six matches.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das flagged the need for stricter regulation for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) and said new norms are underway to prevent failure of such banks so as to protect the interest of millions of depositors.