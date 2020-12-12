Morning Digest: Farmers ignore Centre’s proposal on agriculture law amendments, probe panel set to begin work in ISRO case, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The protesting farmers groups have not formally responded to the Centre’s proposal on amendments to the three farm sector laws, three days after it was delivered to them. Instead, they said the same amendments had already been rejected when they were put forth by the government during the last round of talks on December 5.

A three-member Committee chaired by former Supreme Court judge D.K. Jain is scheduled to begin work on unravelling the rogue officials responsible for the infamous ISRO “frame-up” case of 1994, which destroyed the life and reputation of Nambi Narayanan, one of the country’s prominent space scientists.

A flurry of FIRs against consensual inter-faith relationships and marriages have been registered in Uttar Pradesh ever since the government introduced a law against forced conversion by marriage. Omar Rashid reports on couples who live in fear and the police that is invoking the law with fervour

The late former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, in the final volume of his yet to be released memoir, The Presidential Years, noted that the Congress had lost focus after his elevation as the President of India, and Sonia Gandhi was unable to control affairs of the party.

Across the barricades on the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, police officials and protesting farmers seem to share a unique relationship. They are warm and ‘like family,’ though pitched on the opposite sides and in different gears — the policemen in their riot gear and the farmers with their flags.

A ‘gym ka langar’ has come up at the Singhu border for all the sportspersons who’ve joined the farmers in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out. This open gymnasium is equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, the sportspersons who are managing the gym said.

India’s industrial output grew at the fastest pace in eight months in October 2020 at 3.6%, with consumer durables production surpassing levels last seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per quick estimates from the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day or face possible firing, two administration officials said.

Col. Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), the only officer to have served in all the three Services — the Army, Navy and the Air Force — turned 100 on Friday. He joined the Royal Indian Air Force in 1942, served with the Royal Indian Navy during World War II and fought in the 1965 war with Pakistan with the Indian Army.

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Friday urged the government to announce a stimulus package for the newspaper industry as it is facing an “unprecedented crisis” and lost around ₹12,500 crore in the last eight month.