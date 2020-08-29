Morning Digest: SC says States can apply to UGC for extension of exam deadline, India's COVID-19 death toll now third highest in the world, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian assessments of China’s rise and of the gap in comprehensive national power “should be objective about its prospects in comparison” but at the same time, “where tested, it is essential to stand one’s ground,” argues Jaishankar in The India Way, a book that will be released on Sept. 4.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan upheld the power of a State and its disaster management authority to countermand the revised UGC guidelines of July 6 to conduct the final year and terminal semester examinations by September 30.

Unusually high rainfall and unscientific land use cause landslides year after year in the hill districts of Kerala. Giji K. Raman and G. Krishnakumar report on the plight of the tea estate workers and the government’s disaster management plans.

The effectiveness of the Centre’s ‘test, track and treat’ approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate, the government said, highlighting that recoveries exceed active cases by over 18 lakh as on date.

Leaders who are politicising the issue of JEE and NEET must consider that postponing the examinations will result in an opportunity cost of at least ₹4,800 crore, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The JEE is slated to be conducted over 660 exam centres with 9.53 lakh students taking it. This would be roughly 1,443 students in every centre. Similarly, the NEET will see 15.97 lakh students in 3,843 centres across the country. Approximately 415 students to an exam centre.

The Council of Ministers, led by the Chief Minister will decide service matters of non-All India Services officers, proposal to impose new tax, land revenue, sale grant or lease of government property, reconstituting departments or offices and draft legislations.

Mr. Abe, who announced his retirement on Friday because of health reasons, would not only become his country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, but one who would leave a lasting legacy on Japan’s foreign policy, defence strategy, and role in Asia.

Fresh from the hyperbolic claim during that “no one will be safe in Mr. Biden’s America,” Mr. Trump was to hammer that “law and order” theme again in the city of Manchester. New Hampshire is a state he narrowly lost in 2016 and thinks he can win in the electoral college on Nov. 3.

The demonstration was dubbed “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in reference to George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis in May, igniting the most widespread civil unrest in the country in decades.

Rai served as coach at Services, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), and Sports Authority of India (SAI). After retiring from SAI (Southern Centre) in 2001, he continued to train young athletes at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here until 2015.

The bitter tussle between the Tatas and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry came to fore at the annual general meeting of Tata Sons, as the two sides traded allegations and counter-allegations over the management of $110 billion salt-to-software group.