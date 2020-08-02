Morning Digest: Ashok Gehlot now ready to accept rebels, panel recommends lifting export ban on ventilators, and more

In a reversal of his stand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said if the Congress high command forgave the rebels, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, then he would also welcome them back in the fold.

A high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended that India lift the ban on the export of ventilators, a statement from the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has dropped Mandarin or ‘Chinese’ from its list of examples of foreign languages that can be taught in schools. The language was included in the draft version of the Policy released in May 2019, but was missing from the final Policy document approved by the Union Cabinet this week.

China and Nepal have always treated each other as “equals”, said Chinese President Xi Jinping as he and Premier Li Keqiang exchanged greetings with their Nepali counterparts, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Oli, on the anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries on Saturday.

The Centre has expanded its credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to cover loans given to larger firms, as well as to self-employed people and professionals who have taken loans for business purposes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help his side secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition - and a spot in next season's Europa League.

The much-anticipated governing council (GC) meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead as planned on Sunday evening, but is unlikely to be followed by a formal announcement of the fixtures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the league’s rescheduled 13th edition.

Signalling a possible recovery from the COVID-19 induced shock for the automobile sector, the country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki posted a year-on-year growth of 1% in domestic wholesale sales in July, while Hero MotoCorp, the two wheeler market leader, inched closer to the dispatch numbers of July 2019.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and the BJP on Saturday ratcheted up their demand for the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

America’s top infectious diseases official has raised concerns over COVID-19 vaccines being developed by China and Russia as the world scrambles for answers to a pandemic the WHO warned will be felt for decades.