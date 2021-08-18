Morning digest | Will provide all possible help to 'Afghan brothers and sisters', says PM Modi; India administers 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) where he instructed all concerned officials to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan within the next few days and also provide all possible help to “Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance.”

After a tense day when diplomats were turned back from travelling by Taliban guards, 140 Indians, including about 120 Indian embassy staff and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, 16 civilians and four media persons flew back to Delhi on board a special military flight on Tuesday.

The Taliban vowed Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres here and discussed the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

India on Tuesday reported the highest-ever number of COVID-19 vaccination administered in 24 hours, with the dispensation of more than 88.13 lakh doses.

China on Tuesday said the “hasty” United States withdrawal from Afghanistan had caused “a severely adverse impact” there and conveyed to Washington that it could not “on the one hand work hard to contain China” and “on the other count on China’s support” to help stabilise the country.

The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians hoping to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and possibly other civilians has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Geoffrey Boycott feels England was “stupid” with its tactics in the second Test against India and also allowed emotions to get the better of them.

People who arrived at the Embassy of Afghanistan on Tuesday for paperwork and other formalities, recounted how the situation in Kabul had taken a drastic turn for the worse over the last couple of days.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on August 17 said his party did not believe in ‘poaching’ or ‘breaking any party’ but was ready to welcome talented people with similar vision.