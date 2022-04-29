Morning digest | Explosions in Kyiv after U.N. chief’s meeting with Ukraine President; Centre likely to roll out 5G services by September, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, pose for a photo during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Explosions in Kyiv after U.N. chief’s meeting with Ukraine President

Russia pounded targets from practically one end of Ukraine to the other Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city while the head of the United Nations was visiting in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago.

Biden releases proposal to seize Russian oligarchs’ U.S. assets and give to Ukraine

In a step to redirect Russian wealth towards the rebuilding of Ukraine, some of whose cities have been decimated by sustained battering from invading Russian forces since the end of February, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would propose that U.S.- based assets of Russian oligarchs be seized and directed towards Ukraine.

5G service rollout likely in August-September

The government is confident of resolving issues related to high spectrum pricing with the industry, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that everything was “more or less” on track for auction of spectrum, including 5G airwaves, by June 2022.

India’s position on unilateral sanctions hasn’t changed a bit: Ministry of External Affairs

India’s position on sanctions against Russia hasn’t changed “one bit”, asserted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), speaking about the likelihood of renewed requests from European countries for India to join the sanctions imposed by Western countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s European tour next week.

After 46 days, India reports over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time in the last 46 days when more than 3,000 daily cases have been reported in the country. With these fresh cases, the case tally stood at 4,30,68,799.

Assam court reserves order on Mevani’s fresh bail plea

A court in western Assam’s Barpeta on Thursday reserved order on a fresh bail petition moved by independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani who was arrested on April 25 for allegedly assaulting a policewoman.

Kuldeep and Mustafizur star in Capitals’ win

In a duel within the larger Tata-IPL contest at the Wankhede Stadium, Kuldeep scalped four, bowling with skill and deception, for Capitals against his old team Knight Riders on Thursday.

P remier League | Ronaldo on target as Manchester United draw 1-1 with Chelsea

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by cancelling out Marcos Alonso’s opener for Chelsea in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

VAT on fuel | Modi government follows coercive federalism, says Rahul Gandhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition–ruled States to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, the Congress on Thursday targeted Mr. Modi for his comments, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that his government follows “coercive federalism”.

Bengal offers seats for all students back from Ukraine

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that her government has tried to accommodate all the 422 Ukraine returnee students, who had to leave their courses mid-way and return to India due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.