Morning digest: PM Modi urges Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent lockdown; U.S. denies ‘outright ban’ on vaccine inputs, and more

“We have to save ourselves from a lockdown and do our best to avoid it and I request States to pay more attention to effectively managing micro containment zones,” Mr. Modi said in his 20 minute address to the nation.

Maharashtra reported 62,097 infections (accounting for nearly 22% of the new cases) on Tuesday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 29,574 new infections and Delhi with 28,395 new cases.

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic. We reject any statement referring to a U.S. export ban on vaccines. The United States has not imposed any “outright bans” on the export of vaccines or vaccine inputs.

The government had banned the export of the injection and its active ingredients on April 11, following a spike in demand for the drug amidst the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

AirTags will cost $29 each or four for $99 and will be available starting 8 a.m. ET (1200 GMT) on April 30. Podcast subscription prices will be set by creators and billed monthly,Apple said. Apple will charge creators $19.99 per year for its podcast programme.

Several Assembly constituencies of Uttar Dinajpur like Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar and Chakulia border Bangladesh on one side and Bihar on another. The narrow stretch called ‘chicken's neck’ has a strategic importance and is also inhabited by people of all religions and ethnicities.

Less than two weeks ago, the Civil Aviation Ministry in India announced setting up a “bilateral air bubble” arrangement with Sri Lanka for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

While Mishra spun his web around the MI batsmen on a turner at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, helping restrict the defending champion to 137 for nine, Dhawan and Smith batted sensibly to keep DC’s chase on course.

United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from the proposed Super League, with Chelsea reportedly set to follow. That leaves just six sides -- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the project.