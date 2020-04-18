Morning digest: Home Ministry extends visa of stranded foreigners till May 3, Indore registers eight deaths in a day, and more

Indore registers eight deaths in a day

Indore on Thursday registered eight deaths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and 256 new cases, the most for the city in a day.

Home Ministry extends visa of stranded foreigners till May 3

The Home Ministry on Friday extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 on gratis basis. The Home Ministry also said the visa granted to those foreigners, except diplomats and UN officials, who are supposed to come to India, will remain suspended till May 3, an official statement said.

Coronavirus lockdown | Pune zilla parishad plans tough action to check domestic violence

To counter the increasing cases of domestic violence during the current COVID-19 lockdown, the Pune Zilla Parishad has borrowed a leaf from the virus prevention handbook.

Farming under lockdown: Short on labourers, a long harvest

Even though a record crop is expected this year, the lockdown may have robbed farmers of the chance to reap profits. There are no migrant labourers to help with harvesting and procurement, and no transport facilities to take the produce to markets in many parts of the country, report Vikas Vasudeva and Priscilla Jebaraj

New York governor attacks Trump for 'passing buck' on pandemic response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of “passing the buck” to the States and favoring big business over communities hardest hit.

NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20, as per a government communication, a move which is being opposed by the transport fraternity.

Data | How fast are India's coronavirus cases doubling since the lockdown?

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India are now doubling at a slower rate compared to the first week of the nationwide lockdown which started on March 25. As of April 17, cases in India are doubling between every five and six days, similar to that in Brazil and Russia.

Screen Rohingya and their contacts who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, Home Affair Ministry tells States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed States that “Rohingya Muslims” and their contacts may need to be screened for COVID-19 infection as some of them in Telengana, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in March.

From Kottayam to Jodhpur, woman travels 2,700 km to meet ailing son

A 50-year-old woman travelled 2,700 km in a car across six States in three days to meet her critically-ill son, a BSF jawan in Jodhpur, despite strict lockdown due to COVID-19.

Restrictions in Tamil Nadu’s 388 ‘containment zones’ set to continue beyond May 3

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,323, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam indicated that the ‘containment zones’, numbering 388 across 34 districts, might stay in place even beyond May 3, when the extended lockdown is scheduled to end.