Morning digest | Amid COVID-19 surge, lakhs take holy dip in the Ganga; Mamata barred from campaigning for 24 hours, and more

Over 1.5 lakh new cases for the third consecutive day
As of 11.55 p.m. on Monday, India reported 1,60,695 COVID-19 cases. As many as 864 deaths were also recorded on the day. The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh U.T. and Manipur.
West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours
The Election Commission on Monday banned West Bengal Chief Minister and All-India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours till 8 pm on Tuesday after finding her allegation against Central forces and appeal to minority voters not to let their votes get divided to be violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, lakhs take dip in Ganga on ‘shahi snan’
Amid rising coronavirus cases nationwide, a sea of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas converged at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela on Monday.
IPL 2021 | Rahul and Hooda lift Punjab Kings above phenomenal Samson’s reach
Is there something in a name? Punjab Kings could well be thinking there is — unlike William Shakespeare — after its four-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday night. The team that had been known as Kings XI Punjab till last season must be pleased with its winning start to its campaign in IPL 14.
Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra to take over as Chief Election Commissioner from Sunil Arora, whose tenure ended on April 12.
Northeast citizens faced racial discrimination amid COVID-19 outbreak, says govt. study
A study commissioned by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on racial discrimination and hate crimes against people from the northeast States found that the “northeast India seamlessly fits [an] Indian’s imagination of a Chinese person”.
French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to visit India
The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit India during April 13 to 15, the Embassy of France announced on Monday. Mr. Le Drian will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and participate in the Raisina Dialogue.
A grim new year for debt-trapped rural women in Sri Lanka
M. Champa Irangani is in no mood to celebrate ‘Avurudu’, or New Year, the biggest annual festival that Sri Lanka’s majority Sinhalese community observes mid-April, while Tamils celebrate the Tamil New Year around the same time.
Dalit group, farm unions clash over Ambedkar event
Tensions are brewing between some Dalit groups and protesting farm unions. The latest trigger is the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s plans to block Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s from unveiling a statue of B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14.
Sensex, Rupee slip amid pandemic fears as inflation surges in March
The BSE Sensex tanked 1708 points or 3.44% driven by the fear of fresh pandemic effects, taking the Rupee past the ₹75 mark against the dollar on a manic Monday for the economy, even as inflation surged further in March and industrial output collapsed sharply in February as per official data.
Pakistan human rights icon I.A. Rehman dead
Pakistani Human rights crusader and former journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, who won the Ramon Magsaysay award for his work on fostering India-Pakistan relations, passed away in Lahore on Monday aged 90. I.A. Rehman, as he was called, had several run-ins with the Pakistani establishment as he took a bold stand against atrocities by Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (later Bangladesh) in 1971, marital law under General Zia ul Haq and later the emergency imposed by General Pervez Musharraf, and fought for several causes, including minority rights and excesses by security forces.