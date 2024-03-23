GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mariam Mammen Mathew to chair DNPA

March 23, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chief Executive Officer, Manorama Online, has been appointed chairperson of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) for two years from April 1. She would succeed Tanmay Maheshwari, Managing Director, Amar Ujala.

A press release said Ms. Mathew served as vice-chairperson during Mr. Maheshwari’s chairmanship. Ms. Mathew said she would aim to amplify the scale, influence and durability of digital news media entities.

Puneet Gupt, Chief Operating Officer, Times Internet, is the new vice-chairman.

