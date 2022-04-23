Zelensky says he will meet US defense secretary, secretary of state in Kyiv on April 24

AP April 23, 2022 23:57 IST

He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence on Sunday in Kyiv. Mr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. The White House declined to comment on Saturday.



