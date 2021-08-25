International

World Bank 'deeply concerned,' pauses aid to Afghanistan

The World Bank has suspended aid to Afghanistan, saying it is "deeply concerned" about the situation there after the Taliban seized power and especially the prospects for women, a bank spokesperson told AFP.

"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation," the official said.

The World Bank has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in the country and has provided $5.3 billion since 2002, mostly in grants, according to the bank's website.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 2:45:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/world-bank-deeply-concerned-pauses-aid-to-afghanistan/article36090740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY