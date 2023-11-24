HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy

The survey was carried out in 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

November 24, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - Copenhagen

AFP
File

File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Misuse of antibiotics is denting their efficacy and spawning resistant bacteria which could be responsible for 10 million deaths worldwide by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.

WHO's European chapter conducted a study which showed that antibiotics were prescribed for things like common cold (24% of cases), flu-like symptoms (16%), a sore throat (21%) and a cough (18%).

The survey was carried out in 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"While AMR (antimicrobial resistance) is a natural phenomenon, the development and spread of superbugs are being accelerated by the misuse of antimicrobials, rendering infections more challenging to treat effectively" a statement said.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries, including several in Central Asia.

"All countries in our region have regulations in place to protect precious antibiotics from misuse... Enforcing these regulations would solve most antibiotic misuse," Robb Butler, director of WHO Europe's Division of Communicable Diseases, said in a statement.

WHO warned that without immediate intervention, resistance to antimicrobials -- which includes antibiotics -- could lead to up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050.

It cited incorrect prescription as a "cause for concern," adding that in all the 14 countries, a third of the roughly 8,200 people surveyed had taken antibiotics without a medical prescription.

In some countries, over 40% of antibiotics were used without medical advice.

In contrast, an equivalent survey conducted in the European Union in 2022 showed that only eight % of respondents took antibiotics without a prescription.

The WHO also noted that there were severe gaps in people's knowledge about antibiotics, meaning they could be taking antibiotics for the wrong reason without realising it.

"This research clearly shows the need for education and awareness raising," Butler said.

Related Topics

health organisations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.