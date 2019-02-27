Whether there will be war or peace will be known in the next 72 hours: Pak. Minister

A Pakistani minister, known for his rabid remarks, on Wednesday said next 72 hours are crucial and if war happened with India it will be the biggest after the Second World War. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said, “It will be a dreadful war because Pakistan is fully prepared
“Pakistan is almost in a state of war mode. Railways is already following emergency situation laws,” he said.
He said that the next 72 hours are crucial.
“If war came it will be the biggest after the Second World War. It will be final war,” he told Dunya TV.
“Whether there will be war or peace, it will be decided in the next 72 hours,” he said.
A few days back, Mr. Ahmad said that if anyone looked at Pakistan in a negative manner, then “the eyes will be ripped out, the grass will not grow, the birds will not chirp and the bells won’t toll in temples.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor