What are the implications of recent Argentine elections?

December 13, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The story so far: On December 10, Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian, was sworn into office as the President of Argentina. On November 19, he won the election by defeating the left-leaning Economic Minister of Argentina, Sergio Massa.

Who is Javier Milei?

Javier Milei, a radical libertarian economist and self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist, is known for his economic policies which challenge the “thieves” of the political elite. Mr. Milei was elected to Congress in 2021, successfully attracting voters with his promise to “flatten” the political system. He popularly came to be known as the “chainsaw man,” as he used a chainsaw during his campaign to highlight the vitality of the “reconstruction of Argentina.” Additionally, he is an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and has been compared to Brazil’s Former President Jair Bolsonaro.

What are Milei’s policy proposals?

Mr. Milei’s promise to dismantle the “propaganda mechanism” of the left and bring in “drastic changes” is what characterised his election campaign and policy suggestions. In order to “kill” Argentina’s inflation of more than 140%, his central proposal is to dollarise the economy, and implement spending cuts equal to five per cent of the economy.

During his inaugural address on December 10, he blatantly stated that “there is no money,” while warning Argentinians to brace for a “shock adjustment.” He also stated that public works projects would be halted, and Argentina’s trade and currency controls would be lifted. The socio-political policies that Mr. Milei put forward resonate with his anti-establishment rhetoric that the “model of decadence has come to an end.” A “limited government, respect for private property,” removal of 10 of the 18 federal ministries, and privatisation of state-owned media are some of his suggestions.

What do the election results signify?

The elections have several implications for Argentina nationally, of which the fall of Peronism is a pivotal one. Peronism is a movement that emerged in Argentina in the 20th century and has its roots in social justice. The elections marked the first time since 2015 that a Peronist government failed to win. Mr. Milei’s victory is also indicative of a rise of the right, with his victory reflecting the profound discontent among segments seeking a break from tradition. However, there are concerns on whether this change will come at the cost of societal institutions.

Furthermore, there was a clear departure from conventional politics, as the public, disillusioned with traditional parties’ handling of economic challenges, embraced unconventional approaches. The youth particularly, could be seen expressing support for Mr. Milei, describing him as an “academic” who has pulled away from “conservative” policies to “fight against the system.”

What about other countries?

Mr. Milei has been vocal on his foreign relations plans between Argentina and other countries. While stating that he is going to be “aligned with the United States, Israel, and the free world,” he remained sharply critical of working with China, Brazil, and Russia, countries he considers as “communist regimes.” There are several concerns that ending ties with these countries, especially China and Brazil, could have negative implications for Argentina’s trade. His belief that the Mercosur-EU trade deal has no benefits from Argentina is already straining the country’s foreign relations.

What next for Argentina?

It is uncertain whether Mr. Milei will be able to implement his radical policies. His supporters maintain that “he is the change that Argentina needs.” However, his party only holds 38 of the 257 seats in the lower house, which means that these radical ideas will not necessarily get adequate political support. Mr. Milei’s election marks a difference from the recent ‘pink tide’ that has taken over Latin America, resulting in many countries electing left-leaning governments. There could be regional ramifications from Argentina’s choice.

The writer is a Research Assistant at the National Institute of Advanced Studies