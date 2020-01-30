WH seeks to quash John Bolton testimony in Donald Trump trial

President Donald Trump’s defense team, seeking a speedy acquittal at his Senate impeachment trial, resisted Democratic efforts on Wednesday to have former National Security Advisor John Bolton testify, arguing that it could prolong the divisive proceedings for months.

Mr. Trump lashed out at Mr. Bolton on Twitter, saying his former aide was coming out with potentially damaging allegations in an upcoming “nasty & untrue book” because he was fired from his White House position.

Mr. Bolton reportedly claims in the book that Mr. Trump told him military aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev investigating his political rival Joe Biden — the charge at the heart of the two articles of impeachment approved on December 18 by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

The fight over Mr. Bolton’s testimony intensified as the Senators, who will decide Mr. Trump’s fate, began directly questioning Democratic prosecutors and White House lawyers.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it may be an “uphill fight” to garner enough Republican support to issue a subpoena to Mr. Bolton, who has said he is ready to testify.