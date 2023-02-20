Watch | What Cyclone Gabrielle did to New Zealand

February 20, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

On February 12th, Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand, causing widespread flooding and leaving thousands of people without power.

This powerful storm swept away the country’s North Island, and claimed the lives of at least five people.

Cyclone Gabrielle was the most damaging storm to hit New Zealand in decades

The storm displaced 9,000 people and left many without access to basic necessities like food and clean water.

New Zealand declared a national emergency for the third time in its history.

Communication and access to some areas remain difficult, and surveillance flights are being undertaken to survey the damage and identify those who may be missing.

The North Island, where about 75% of the country’s 5 million residents live, has endured its second major storm in as many weeks.

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Dhriti Mankatalia